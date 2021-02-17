Diner Sheshe





"Bhabhi passed away 17 days after the wedding. On Christmas morning, Bhaiya rushed out from his room, 'Dekho woh bathroom mein gir gayi hai', he yelled. I phoned the ambulance before rushing in. What I saw devastated me-Bhabhi was lying on her stomach on the bathroom floor; her teeth were bleeding.





My first thought was that she'd slipped while bathing. The ambulance arrived, but within a few minutes of reaching the hospital, the doctors declared, 'She's no more.'I couldn't believe it-the previous night Bhaiya-Bhabhi and I were planning their honeymoon; Bhabhi insisted on me accompanying them. Later, we had maggi and went to bed as usual…little did I know that it would be the last time I spoke to her.





It was noon by the time we got back home with Bhabhi's body. Bhaiya was inconsolable. All our relatives gathered-one of them suggested, 'Post-mortem karwa lena chahiye.' So, we took Bhabhi's body to the mortuary and informed the police. A few hours later, Bhabhi's family came home. Aate hi halla machane lage. Her mom accused us, 'My daughter was so happy, what happened suddenly?', 'What did you do to her?' We were in shock.





I was shocked-Bhaiya-Bhabhi were in love. And we'd never asked for any dowry! Then, things spiraled-Papa and Bhaiya were taken into custody. Bhabhi's mom started spreading rumours about Bhaiya-'Drugs leta hai.' She even threatened us, 'Mein aapke bete ki life kharab kar dungi.' Mom and I tried to find a lawyer, but the moment we said, 'It's a dowry case,' they'd refuse. The one who finally agreed to fight for us said, 'Stay quiet until the chargesheet is filed'.







A few weeks later, the forensic report came in and it clearly said that it was a case of 'accidental death'; the geyser was leaking and there was no proper ventilation which led to suffocation. Then they took Mom into custody. My lawyer keeps telling me, 'Just stay low key until the chargesheet is filed. What if they also take you into custody?' As a society, we're so quick to blame men, which is fair when they're at fault-but what about when they're not? My brother has done nothing wrong and he shouldn't suffer… just because he's a man."







Humans of Bombay, Fb





Leave Your Comments