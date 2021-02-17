Worldwide waffling





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are expecting their second child. The couple, who live in the US where the baby is likely to be born, have shared a black and white picture of themselves, sat under a tree, with Prince Harry resting his hand on Meghan's head as she lay in his lap cradling her bump. A spokesperson for the pair said: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."











In the last seven days nearly 5,000 people in the UK have died from coronavirus, adding to the death toll which has already surpassed 100,000. Due to these rising case numbers, and the real risk of hospitals being overwhelmed by the surge, England has been placed back in a nationwide lockdown.







Boris Johnson has promised to release details of a roadmap out of lockdown on 22 February if cases continue to drop. This is to give the government time to get cases under control with the vaccine rollout and evermore testing and tracing of positive patients. In mid-January, the government introduced nationwide asymptomatic testing for those without coronavirus symptoms.











Catalan pro-independence parties won an increased majority in the first regional election since Spain was plunged into its worst political crisis in decades following a unilateral declaration of independence by secessionist regional politicians. Despite an election campaign overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the result may reinforce the push for independence but this time through a negotiated settlement between Barcelona and Madrid.











The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said. Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said.





Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday. Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward. Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens. She has not made any public statement about her father's death. An email seeking comment was sent to a representative for Minaj.









