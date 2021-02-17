DU admission test starts May 21



Dhaka University's admission test of 2020-21 academic session is primarily scheduled to start on May 21. This year's entrance test will be held in eight divisional cities to ensure the safety of admission seekers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.





The online application for admission into Dhaka University under the academic session of 2020-21 will be started on March 8 and it will be continued till March 31.The recommendation was made in a meeting of the university's Deans Committee, presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday.







Sources said, 2021-21 sessions admission test will be kicked off on May 21 (Friday) with the exam of the 'Ka' unit. Gradually 'Kha' unit's entry test will be held on May 22 (Saturday), 'Ga' unit's on May 27 (Thursday), 'Gha' unit's on May 28 (Friday) and 'Cha' unit's on June 5 (Saturday).The entrance test will begin at 11:00 am and to be continued till 12:30 pm (90 minutes) as many students will need to travel a far distance to reach the divisional public universities for attending exams, confirmed a Dean requesting anonymity.







This year DU authorities have decided to halve the admission test marks to 100 instead of the previous 200. Of the total marks, There will be 60 marks in multiple-choice questions and 40 marks for the written test. However, secondary and higher secondary results will carry no marks in this academic session's entry test.Talking to The Asian Age DU VC Md Akhtaruzzaman said, "The routine of Honors' 1st-year admission test will be finalized on Thursday at the meeting of the university's General Admission Committee."





Leave Your Comments