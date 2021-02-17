Sayeed Hasan Shikdar new Rajuk chairman



Dr Sayeed Hasan Shikdar, chief (additional secretary) of planning division, has been appointed as the new chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha. To this effect, the public administration ministry issued a gazette notification signed by Deputy Secretary Md Abul Kalam Azad. Hasan replaces Md Sayeed Noor Alam who was appointed as the chairman on January 12, 2020. Sayeed Noor, member of the agency, had been acting as the chairman since the government promoted his predecessor Sultan Ahmed to power secretary on December 30, 2019.

