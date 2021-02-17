Sand lifting creates threat to people's lives in Bogura



The local influential people of Sonatola upazila area in Bogura has been lifting sand from the populated areas by setting up shallow machine which has created a threat to the lives of the locals.Such random sand lifting from the locations have been creating threat to the nearby residences of the local areas of Pakulla area in Sonatola upazila in Bogura district.





Seeing the danger of the sand lifting, local people tried to protest the illegal sand lifting but sand lifters did not pay heed to them.Local Moniruzzaman Shukul alleged through an application that an influential Ellias Akanda Bulu has been lifting sand from the surface and it has been creating threat to over 100 local people.







The application also added that, he sand lifter has dug at least 40-50 feet deep hole by setting up shallow machine. Due to this, the residents of the area have been facing threat. Therefore, they have sought help from to the district administration, local upazila and police administration for stopping the sand lifting, the application also added.



Local Abdul Momin and Shablu Mia said, the sand lifter has been lifting sand from the populated area which has been posing threat to their resident. They also demanded to conduct mobile court to seize equipments used for sand lifting.Sand Lifter Ellias Akanda Bulu said that he has been lifting sand from his own land for building a house for residing there.Contacted, Rezaul Karim Reza, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonatola police station said that local people have made an allegation against the sand lifting and police put injunction to the sand lifting activities.









