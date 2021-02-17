'Ashulia's Dhamsona will be a municipality'



Dhamsona union under Ashulia upazila is going be converted into a municipality, said State Minister of Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman said. He said this while talking to journalists at Ashulia Press Club in Baipail area of Savar on Tuesday afternoon.





The junior minister said, "Ashulia has been developed as a densely populated city. There were many industries, factories and government institutions here. For this reason, Dhamsona union of Ashulia will be turned into a municipality with a view to increasing civic facilities in the area."





"People were demanding a municipality in the area for long. Dhamsona Union Parishad Chairman Saiful Islam has taken initiative to this end. As he has applied to the local government ministry, the process has already started in this regard," he further said. The initiative will be implemented soon, he assured. Dhamshona Union Parishad Chairman Saiful Islam, Chairman, Ashulia Press Club President Mozaffor Hossain Joy, General Secretary Zahirul Islam were also present on the occasion.











---Zahin Riaj, Savar

