Launching celebrated in Nilphamari

Launching of online news portal Dhaka Post was celebrated in Nilphamari on Tuesday. -AA



The official launching of the online news portal Dhaka Post has been celebrated in Nilphamari.Marking the launching the news portal with theme 'Sotter Sathe Sondhi', a program was organized at the hall room of Zilla Parishad in the district on Tuesday. Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury announced the inauguration of Dhaka Post through videoconferencing from Dhaka at 3:30 pm.







Zilla Parishad Chairman Joynal Abedin, Dimla Upazila ChairmanTaibur Rahman, Zilla Parishad Secretary Joynal Abedin, Additional SP Saiful Islam (Sadar circle), Rtv district correspondent Hasan Rabbi Prodhan, Jamuna TV district correspondent Atiar Rahman Badda, Channel i district correspondent Anawerual Alom Prodhan, staff reporter of Dainik Janakantha Tahmin Haque Boby, ATN News district correspondent Milladur Rahman Mamun, Zilla Parishad Member Israt Jahan Pollobi attended the program.





Joynal Abedin said, "On news portals now are playing a significant role in spreading current news instantly all over the world. As a result, common people can get news switching on their mobile phones. But mentality of yellow journalism must be shunned." Nilphamari district reporter of Dhaka Post Rafin thanked all for attending the program.











---Raja Ahmed, Nilphamari

Leave Your Comments