'Dr Wazed worked tirelessly for country's welfare'

Noted nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr M A Wazed Miah worked tirelessly for welfare of the country, nation and people with enormous talent and creativity throughout his career.





Vice-Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Professor Dr Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah viewed this on Tuesday after placing wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed at his native village Laldighee Fatehpur to celebrate his 80th birthday.Earlier, led by Dr Kalimullah, teachers and officials of the university placed wreaths and offered Fateha and munajats there seeking divine blessings for the departed soul of Dr Wazed and welfare of his other family members.





Pro-vice Chancellor of BRUR Professor Dr Sharifa Salowa Dina, Treasurer of the university Professor Dr Md Hasibur Rashid, Proctor (current charge) Md. Atiur Rahman and Provost (current charge) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall Tabiur Rahman Prodhan, among others, were present.







The academics termed Dr Wazed as a completely honest citizen with incomparable human qualities while recalling diverse aspects of the life, works and contributions of the nuclear scientist to national development on the occasion.They urged young generations to follow the human virtues of the nuclear scientist with international repute and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr Wazed to become honest citizens with patriotic zeal.





Kalimullah said Dr Wazed always followed the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and worked accordingly to realise the dream of Bangabandhu through building a developed Sonar Bangla. "The young generations should follow the ideals of Dr Wazed to become greedless citizens with patriotic zeal in building a technologically advanced and economically developed Bangladesh to realize the dream of Bangabandhu," he said.



