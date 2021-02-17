BMW 5 Series Sedan available in Bangladesh



BMW Asia and Executive Motors Limited yesterday announced the availability of The New BMW 5 Series Sedan in Bangladesh. During in the official press launch, Director Operations, M Shamsul Arefeen said The BMW 5 Series has been the world's most successful premium executive model by far, for many years running and the BMW 530e plug-in hybrid electric Sedan is a particularly sporty, efficient and progressive addition to the premium end of the executive class.More than 600,000 units of the BMW 5 Series have now been sold worldwide since the current model generation was launched. The New BMW 5 Series Sedan is produced at BMW Plant in Germany.







The BMW kidney grille and BMW full LED headlights give the front a dynamic and innovative character. The headlights are seamlessly connected with the kidney grille, which additionally underlines the breadth of the vehicle and generates an exceptional elegance and presence that is maintained all the way through to the free-form tailpipes in the rear apron. L-shaped daytime driving lights and the rear lights create a precise and modern light graphic.







The New BMW 5 Series Sedan come with trapezoidal tailpipe finishers. Standard 10.25-inch (standard on the new BMW 530e) and as optional 12.3 inch display with live cockpit professional is newly designed controls on the centre console and the standard sports leather steering wheel with newly arranged multifunction buttons headline an interior brimming with detail refinements. Standard equipment for the new BMW 5 Series now also includes automatic climate control with extended features.





The new BMW 530e Sedan combines the latest-generation eDrive technology with a four-cylinder petrol engine. The newsy improved 184 hp four-cylinder petrol engine is partnered by an electric drive unit -producing a maximum output of 80 kW/109 hp - that is integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic transmission.





The Parking Assistant Plus package takes over control of the accelerator, brakes, steering, and gearshifts.





The Parking Assistant Pius package takes over control of the accelerator, brakes, steering, and gearshifts. The Parking Assistant Pius package also features Park View, Panorama View and 3D Top View these combine to create a 360° image of the vehicle and its surroundings from different perspectives in the Control Display.





The innovative Reversing Assistant is an extremely convenient option to reverse the vehicle for distances up to 50 meters by steering it along automatically. Advanced Smartphone Integration Enhanced the system to hosts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessiy, allowing drivers to access a large number of digital services from the car in the same way as on a smartphone. The New BMW 5 Series starts with BDT 1.18 Cr with 5 years free parts & service warranty up to 60,000 km. The New BMW 5 Series Sedan is now available for viewing and test drives at Executive Motors Limited.











