Invest in people for better recovery: Atiur Rahman



Bangladesh Bank Former Governor and Bangabandhu Chair Professor of Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman has said, "Invest more in people for a desired recovery from the pandemic," in a webinar on Tuesday organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI). The webinar was presided over by DCCI President Rizwan Islam, was graced by Economic Adviser to Prime Minister Dr Mashiur Rahman as the Chief Guest. The other two panelists were noted economists Dr Ahsan H Mansur and Dr Mashrur Reaz.





Dr Atiur Rahman further said that, "Despite pandemic, Bangladesh has been doing better for its early investment in inclusive development and digitization. The government and the central bank took a smart move in keeping the economy liquid through regulatory easing and several refinance programs."







However, there should be a sharp eye on the end-use of this liquidity so that it does not end up mostly into the unproductive sectors to create a financial bubble, he added.While appreciating a very good coordination between the fiscal and monetary policies, Dr. Atur argued for continued support to agriculture, MSMEs, digital commerce and export industries including RMGs.





He also urged regulators to promote digital commerce including well managed level playing field for digital payment system including mobile and agent banking without any fear or favor. Dr Atiur further argued for continued investment in infrastructures including mega projects as these are growth augmenting. However, the green infrastructures should get priority even in such mega investment.







"Investment in people must include greater investment in health, education and skill development, social protection and easing of rules and regulations for higher level of entrepreneurship development," he further added. Dr Ahsan Mansur also supported Dr Atiur in providing level playing field to all stakeholders by the regulators.







Dr. Mashrur Reaz called for strategic policy support for small businesses, tax predictability and further global cooperation by developing more free trade agreements like Vietnam.The Chief Guest Dr Mashiur Rahman also agreed with Dr Atiur's take on liquidity and appreciated the government for remaining prudent in maintaining desired level of fiscal deficit.



Leave Your Comments