Bipasha urges to love thyself



While Bipasha Basu's social media is full of lovey-dovey pictures with husband Karan Singh Grover, the actress also promotes the concept of self-love big time. She recently posted a beautiful picture, and with it, she wrote, "#loveyourself." Bipasha often uses this particular hashtag with her posts.







During 2020, Bipasha spent most of her time at home with husband Karan and celebrated most festivals at home. They even did all the pujas during Durga Puja together, a festival that Bipasha loves to celebrate. In fact, Bipasha believes that Karan is absolutely in-sync with her family.







In a recent interview, she said, "I feel he is a Bengali only. He sings, paints, writes; basically, he does all things that a typical Bengali person would do. He loves Bengali food including labra, begun bhaja, beguni, aloo kopir dalna etc. In fact, even before we got married, Karan could speak Bengali. Whenever he spent time with my family, he spoke in Bengali with them. Maybe he learnt it so well, only to impress my parents."





