Family members come under fire for exploiting Spears



New York Times produces a recent documentary that frames the Britney Spear's turbulent life. The film takes a probing look at Britney's legal battle against her father, Jamie Spears, as well as the abuse and harassment she's received at the hands of the media. And it's not just tabloids and paparazzi who benefited from taking advantage of Britney when she was at her most vulnerable. As the doc reminds shows, there was a time, not all that long ago, when mainstream media outlets like Rolling Stone reveled in exploiting Britney, and happily cashed in on the public's fascination with her.





It began when the iconic music magazine put a lingerie-clad, 17-year-old Spears on its cover, and it continued through her highly-publicized 2007 meltdown. The infamous "Teletubby cover" is still held up as an example of the ways in which young women are commodified and exploited before they're even old enough to vote. But some of the less lurid examples of the exploitation of Britney have proven less memorable than the inappropriate photoshoots.

