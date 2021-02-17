

Sandeep Nahar's death by suicide last evening has sent shock waves through the industry. Sandeep, who was seen in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', followed it up with the Akshay Kumar-led 'Kesari' and the Sonakshi Sinha film 'Khandaani Shafakhana'. Sandeep's co-actors in the Dhoni biopic, Anupam Kher and now Bhumika Chawla, have called him a fine actor.







Talking to ETimes on the drastic step Sandeep took, Bhumika says that whatever happened is extremely sad. "Depression and suicides have become common; it is so unfortunate." Bhumika, who played Sushant Singh Rajput's sister in the film, pointed out that she didn't have too many scenes with Nahar in the film and had learnt about Sandeep's untimely demise only this morning.





Earlier, Anupam Kher, who played Sushant's father in the same film, had told ETimes that he, too, had a few scenes with Nahar and had learned about it just a few hours ago. "But I immediately connected his presence in 'MS Dhoni:The Untold Story'. Sandeep was a happy-go-lucky guy. I had about 2-3 scenes with him. He had more scenes with other actors in the film but he was undoubtedly a good actor," he'd said.





ETimes had spoken to Shilpi Dasgupta on Monday, who had directed the 2019 film 'Khandaani Shafakhana'. "Sandeep was very active on Facebook. Whenever there was a good role or function, he would always message. Whenever there was an opportunity to greet, he would do that. He was a very talented and devoted actor, plus a fantastic gentleman who was always eager to help. I am really taken aback " Shilpi had said.





