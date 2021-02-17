Ananya Panday shoots with 150 junior artists



Ananya Panday has resumed shooting of her upcoming pan-India film, 'Liger' in Mumbai. The actress recently shot for an elaborate sequence with 150 junior artists. Shedding some light on the same, a report in a news portal stated that the unit of the film recently filmed an elaborate sequence that required 150 junior artists. The production team reportedly took all necessary precautions as they filmed the crowd scene. In the sequence, Ananya emerges from a building and waves out to the crowd.







They shot it at a newly constructed building in Bandra, Mumbai where they will continue to film throughout the stint.

Vijay Deverakonda, who essays the role of a boxer in the actioner, has arrived in Mumbai and is expected to join the leading lady later this week. The report added that the film was about 75 percent complete when the lockdown was imposed. The director intends to wrap up the remaining portions by the month-end.





The multilingual film, backed by Karan Johar, marks the Bollywood debut of the Arjun Reddy star. This will be the first time when Ananya and Vijay will sizzle on the screen together. Apart from this, Ananya has Shakun Batra's untitled next where she will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

