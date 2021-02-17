Sandeep found dead at Goregaon



Hours after he penned a "suicide note" on Facebook, 32-year-old actor Sandeep Nahar was found dead at Goregaon West on Monday. Police said that the cause of death will be clear only after an autopsy. Nahar had starred in the films 'Kesari' and 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,' besides a web series.





Nahar had tied the knot two years ago. According to his Facebook post, he and his wife used to have frequent fights. A neighbour has told the police that Nahar wasn't opening the door. So, the neighbours and Nahar's wife had to break down the door with the help of a carpenter, around 6 pm. Nahar's wife took him to a private hospital which would not admit him.







She then took him to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. Thereafter. she brought him back home. The police are making inquiries with her. "Ligature marks are spotted on Nahar's neck but we cannot confirm whether he died by hanging. The autopsy will make things clear. We have recorded an accidental death case," a police officer said.





Nahar's Facebook post and a video clip he had uploaded, recounting his troubled marriage, quickly went viral. The cyber police were alerted and started tracking down his location. But he had already passed away by then. In his "suicide note," Nahar mentioned that his life had changed completely in the past two years. "The world might think that everything is hunky-dory in our lives based on our social media posts. But that is not the true picture.





In the past two years, my wife has threatened to kill herself a hundred timesb she does not respect me and abuses me. There are arguments the entire day," the note said. Nahar repeatedly said in his note that his wife was not to be blamed after his death. He also wrote how difficult it was to get work in Bollywood due to the "politics" here.

