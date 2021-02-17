Birth centenary of Barin Majumdar celebrated



The birth centenary of Pandit Barin Majumdar, the bearer of classical music of the subcontinent, celebrated yesterday with various programs. On Monday evening, his family members paid homage in the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's National Gallery auditorium through discussions, wreath-laying, lighting of lamps, screening of documentaries and classical music.





At the beginning of the program, wreaths were placed to the portraits of Barin Majumdar and his wife Ila Majumdar placed in front of the stage. Then 100 lamps were lit on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary. The melody and lyrics of the song pay homage to this eminent musician.





State Minister for Culture KM Khalid was the chief guest on the occasion. He said that Barin Majumdar is a pioneer of classical music. He has raised classical music to a unique height and other hand he has made his life colorful through music. "If we don't remember and respect these colorful people, our culture will be lost" he added. Also present on the occasion were Ramendu Majumder, Barin Majumder's son Perth Pratim Majumder and Bappa Majumder among others on behalf of the family.

