Government to charge tolls



Planning Minister MA Mannan has said the government will impose tolls on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway after it is upgraded to four lanes.He said this at a media briefing after the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council approved the Dhaka-Sylhet road development project on Tuesday.





The planning minister also explained the reasons for spending more funds to develop the Dhaka-Sylhet highway than it did on other similar projects. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the ECNEC meeting."The prime minister said tolls would have to be collected once the construction work on the road was completed," said Mannan.





The 210-kilometre highway is being upgraded to four lanes with the aim of strengthening economic and trading ties by establishing direct road links between South Asia countries. The estimated cost of the project is Tk 169.18 billion, the second-highest among four-lane highways with over Tk 800 million per kilometer. The Asian Development Bank is financing the project, with the government providing Tk 36.73 billion.

