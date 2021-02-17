'UK committed to working with Bangladesh'



British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson on Tuesday said the UK is committed to working with Bangladesh to create a trade and investment relationship that will help both economies grow."Foreign Investment can provide jobs, transfer skills and generate revenue. A conducive business environment and removal of market access barriers can benefit both countries," he said after the first ever UK-Bangladesh Trade and Investment Dialogue that took place at the Ministry of Commerce in Dhaka, UNB reports.





The dialogue between the two countries was represented by the British High Commissioner and Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin. Both countries agreed to develop a future trade partnership that will increase mutual prosperity and further Bangladesh's economic development as it graduates from Least Developed Country status.Bangladesh and UK also agreed to improve the trading relationship through a mutual commitment to private sector led growth, encouraging investment, and addressing barriers to trade faced by their companies when exporting goods and services.





The UK and Bangladesh discussed cooperation in areas such as GSP, LDC Graduation, investment cooperation, access of Bangladeshi professionals to UK service sectors, trade facilitation, ease of doing business, financial sector development, higher education provision, taxation issues and intellectual property protection."This dialogue will pave the way for our products, services and professionals to penetrate the UK market and contribute to increased investment in Bangladesh and expand our exports," said the Commerce Secretary.





