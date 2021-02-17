'Dr Wazed Miah was a gentle and open-minded man'



The eminent nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr MA Wazed Miah was a gentle, modest and open-minded man, said ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak.







"Throughout his a colorful career, Dr MA Wazed Miah has worked diligently for the betterment of the country, the nation and the people with his talent, thinking and creativity", he said on Tuesday virtually as chief guest marking the 80th birthday of Dr MA Wazed Miah chief. The discussion meeting was organized by the Information and Communications Technology Division. N M Ziaul Alam,



Senior Secretary of Information and Communications Technology Division, presided over the function, while Rina Parveen, Additional Secretary, Department of Information and Communication Technology; Md Asib Ahsan, Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur, Syed Mohammod Hossain, Director of ?Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, Alhaj AKM Chayadat Hossain Bakul, President of Dr MA Wazed Miah Foundation, Tajimul Islam Shamim , Mayor of Pirganj municipality and General Secretary of Upazila Awami League were present on the occasion virtually.







"The renowned nuclear scientist Dr MA Wazed Miah contributed immensely to the development of science and technology in the country. He will be remained an idol for everyone forever and people will remember him forever and recall with respect for his contribution. MA Wazed Miah who dreamed of Rooppur nuclear power plant, today it is the way of implementation, state minister added. Later special prayers were offered for the eternal salvation of the departed soul of Dr MA Wazed Miah.





