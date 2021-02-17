'92pc works of Padma Bridge completed'



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said about 92 percent construction works of the much-awaited Padma Bridge has been completed so far.He said this while after visiting the construction works of Padma Bridge at Mawa site on Tuesday morning.





Quader, also the general secretary of Awami League, said, "We've already completed 92 percent construction works of the main bridge while the overall progress of the bridge project is 84 percent." After completion of the construction works of the Padma Bridge Project, the bridge will be open for vehicle movement by June 2022," he said.





The future development of the country will run centering the bridge as a revolutionary change will come in the country's communication sector after construction of the Padma Bridge, he further said.







