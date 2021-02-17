Remain vigilant against conspiracy



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the countrymen to remain vigilant against conspiracies.She came up with the call while unveiling the cover of the 8th Five Year Plan (FYP) virtually at the weekly meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at NEC Conference Room in the capital, joining from her official residence Ganabhaban on Tuesday.The premier said, "When good times come in Bangladesh, people start dreaming to remain well and their livelihood becomes improved, at that time, there is a chance of striking the country, and that's why everyone needs to be cautious."





Referring to the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said when a good situation was being created in the war- torn Bangladesh after the independence, then, the killing of August 15 had been perpetrated.The prime minister said Bangabandhu and most of his family members were killed, when purchasing capacity was under people's ability, crops was being produced, factories reopened, people were in comfort and the country was moving towards development.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said democracy never run in the country successively, adding Bangladesh's economy is moving ahead tackling martial law, military rulers, illegal occupants of power, political conspiracy, torture and repression on political leaders and activists, arson attack and militancy alongside natural disasters after the brutal killing of Bangabandhu. She said the government has been working tirelessly with its limited resources to change the fate of people and offset the impacts of deadly corona virus pandemic which has hit the world economy severely.

