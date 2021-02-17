Deadly winter storm sweeps US southern states





A winter storm in the US has brought deadly freezing winds, ice and snow to many regions that rarely see such frigid conditions.





In Texas, a surge in demand for electricity has led to widespread power cuts. The state is bracing for another icy storm later on Tuesday.





The National Weather Service (NWS) said more than 150 million Americans were now under winter storm warnings.





At least 11 deaths have been blamed on the widespread storm.





Deaths have been reported in Tennessee, Texas, Kentucky and Louisiana.





In North Carolina, a tornado spawned by the same storm left three dead and 10 injured early on Tuesday morning. Officials there say rescues are ongoing.





On Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported that over 73% of the US is currently covered by snow.





The freezing storm has even reached northern and central parts of Mexico where millions of people have experienced a second day of intermittent power cuts.





Mexico's electricity operator has introduced rotating blackouts in at least 12 states, including around the capital, Mexico City. Frozen pipelines have also disrupted the supply of natural gas from the US.





US President Joe Biden has approved a state of emergency in Texas, which has seen some of its coldest temperatures in more than 30 years - some areas hit 0F (-18C) on Sunday.





The high demand for electricity in the state has caused the power grid to fail. Rolling blackouts have been imposed in some areas to conserve power for hospitals, police and fire stations, leaving over 4.3 million people without electricity.





The crisis was worsened when nearly half the state's wind power generation was knocked out by the storm on Sunday. Wind power is the state's second-largest source of electricity.





Icy roads have also led to a spate of traffic accidents and people have been advised to avoid travel where possible.





In Houston, nearly 120 road crashes were reported on Sunday alone. A pile-up on a major highway near Oklahoma City during a snowstorm on Sunday left several lorries on fire.





The George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston and the city's Hobby Airport were both closed until at least Tuesday afternoon.





The Texas state legislature closed down on Tuesday due to the storm. House Speaker Dade Phelan told lawmakers to stay away from the Austin statehouse because the "extreme winter weather Texans experienced this week caused the lights to go off across the Lone Star State".





Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has urged "all Texans to remain vigilant against the extremely harsh weather".

