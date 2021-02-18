Al-Jazeera --- The Motives and Journalism





The outcry over the Aljeera TV's report "All The Prime Minister's Men" has been apparently analysed by its targets --- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed as far as media reports are concerned.





If their analysis is taken to be correct and if we go by the books of journalism, then sadly Al Jazeera has lost its grace as media house that goes by what the business is all about.





Sheikh Hasina one her part has asked all to remain alert against moves to hurt Bangladesh, while Aziz Ahmed was blunt saying that "various quarters with vested interests are involved in propaganda to create confusion within the army and undermine the chain of command."





Both are dangerous and no journalism can cause harm to a nation or an organised force like the army, unless it is "motivated."





The Qatar-based Al-Jazeera reported about the Army Chief's family issues and but failed to say how the prime minister was linked to all those. The prime minister only signs a paper to appoint an army chief who to her best judgement will serve the nation with all might.





It becomes even more clear and we tend to be afraid when we think of the deeper meanings of what the prime minister indicated --- vested quarters try to stop the progress of Bangladesh whenever something good is happening to this South Asian country.





The opposition civil or former defence men understand that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is in firm control of the country and the only way to unseat her government is though creating chaos both inside and outside the military barracks. But the TV Channel should know that this is not slain president Ziaur Rahman's regime which faced at least 23 couops and counter coups, neither that of late president Hussain Muhammad Ershad which the masses ousted. No such incidents can be repeated in Bangladesh of Sheikh Hasina.





General Aziz Ahmed category said "I want to tell you unequivocally - the army is a highly-trained and well-motivated force, far more organised than before, and the chain of command is highly effective. Every member of the army has rejected such ill-motivated efforts in the past and continues to do so now. Those who are in the chain of command are all aware of it. I want to assure you that such propaganda will not affect our chain of command."





Bangladesh is now witnessing an unprecedented success in its economic, diplomatic and domestic fronts with no political unrest. The country has won on its diplomatic front by balancing India and China, while giving a red-eye to Pakistan in the region.





Its economic success is a marvel and the world is at awe how Sheikh Hasina could turn around the country despite COVID pandemic and calls it a role model.





Thus if the army chief had a problem, why pull in the prime minister or the whole force? It is said to be an investigative report but it must have followed the guided principle about its negative outfall on an independent country and response from the main targets on its allegations.





If the army chief is at fault, then it will normally be carried out by, in the words of UN spokesperson, "relevant authorities" as it is an internal matter of Bangladesh.





Last, but not the least is its timing. The report was released as General Aziz Ahmed embarked on a tour of major Western countries including the United States.





Seven human rights groups have called on the United Nations to review its use of Bangladeshi peacekeeping troops after the world body denied claims by the country's military that secretly bought mass surveillance equipment for use in peace-keeping missions.The news was prominently carried by Al-Jazeera itself priding about its success in revealing what it says is a fact, but there are few takers.





Thus it was aimed to embarrass the army chief during his tour and also the prime minister, had the UN took steps to cut down Bangladesh's position as the top troop-contributing country to Peace Operations of the world body. Thus what does Al-Jazeera gain from the report as a media house and how it can help Bangladesh are the questions it must answer.





Reliable sources have told this author that some disgruntled individuals are behind it and are based in several capitals after quitting Bangladesh.





Thus, if they are correct, then Al-Jazeera is patronising vested anti-Bangladesh elements.







Journalism with malicious intent or one that can destabilise an independent country is a crime.



The writer is a journalist, columnist and TV anchor; UN Dag Hammarskjold Fellow, former Minister (Press), Bangladesh High Commission London and member of London Press Club, London.

