Three teams win FBCCI Solveathon final judging



Three teams among the top five finalists have won FBCCI Solveathon final judging Powered by MIT SOLVE, Executed by FBCCI TECH C held on Tuesday (February-16) at FBCCI office.





A total of five teams-TEAM AFTERGRAD, TEAM D4A (DATA 4 ALL), TEAM KRI SHOP, TEAM LOCAL TESLA SHAKTI SHONCHOY, and TEAM SUSHASTO participated in the final round. FBCCI Solveathon held for the first time in Bangladesh.





This event is an initiative of The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), said a press release.





The best three teams have been selected after various skill tests. These startups will be awarded later.







FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim delivered welcome speech while FBCCI Technology Adviser Sonia Bashir Kabir moderated the program.





Sheikh Fazle Fahim said, "I believe this platform will create great opportunities in terms of entrepreneurship training of talented youth to guide and assist the talented individuals of the country who can exploit the power of technology to work on challenges and be a part of global community and represent Bangladesh globally."







Robi CEO Mahtab Ahmed, Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman, IPDC Finance Limited CEO Mominul Islam, Citi Bank Bangladesh MD & Citi Country Officer Shekar N. Rajashekaran, Dhaka University Professor Lafifa Jamal and Dhaka University IBA Prof Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar, BRAC University Chairperson Tamara Abed and Ambassador (Retd.) Md. Abdul Hannan were the Judges of the final event.





Digiland Co-Founder & CEO Niklas Friese, Deligram Founder & CEO Waiz Rahim, Solshare Founder & CEO Sebastian Groh, Doctor Koi Co-Founder & CEO Sadman Soeb, Priyoshop Co-Founder & CEO Asikul Alam Khan, Dana Co- Founder & CEO Gazi Yar were the facilitators of the teams.



Earlier, 150 individuals had been selected from more than 500 registered applicants coming from different districts of the country, including Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna. A total of 10 teams were formed with the participating candidates.







