Sale of edible oil at fixed prices to be ensured: Tipu



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today urged all to consider the consumers' interest and ensure the sale of edible oils at the fixed prices.





"National committee on essential commodities, comprising government and business organizations, has fixed the prices of edible oils. The fair prices of edible oils will have to be ensured in the market," he said.





The minister said this at a press briefing after a meeting with major edible oil importers, traders, wholesalers and government officials at his secretariat office in the city, said a press release.





Considering the overall situation, he said, the government fixed the prices of edible oils to keep the price hike of the product under control.





He informed that the price of loose soybean oil has been set at Taka 115 per litre at the consumer level, Taka 110 per litre at the distributor level and Taka 107 per litre at the mill gate.



The minister said that the price of bottled soybean oil has been fixed at Taka 135 per litre at the consumer level, Taka 127 per litre at the distributor level and Taka 123 per litre at the mill gate.





Price of five-litre bottled soybean oil has been fixed at Taka 630 at the consumer level, Taka 610 per litre at the distributor level, and Taka 590 per litre at the mill gate level, he added.





He said the price of palm oil has been fixed at Taka 104 per litre at the consumer level, Taka 98 per litre at the distributor level and Taka 95 per litre at mill gate.





The minister said that the government fixed the new price following the price hike of edible oil in the international market.





The prices of edible oil would be revised on the local market if the prices of edible oil change in the international markets, he added.





The National Committee on Essential Commodities, headed by the commerce secretary, was formed under the 'Essential Commodities Marketing and Distributor Appointment Order 2011' back in 2011.







