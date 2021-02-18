IU students stage demo

Students of Islamic University form a human chain on the campus in Kushtia on Wednesday protesting attack on some students of Barishal University by the local transport workers on Tuesday. -AA



The students of Islamic University staged demonstration by forming human chain on the campus in Kushtia on Wednesday protesting attack on some students of Barishal University by the local transport workers on Tuesday. Around 50 students of different departments formed the human chain under the banner of IU General Students in front of Mrittunjoyee Mujib mural around 4:30pm. The students, addressing the human chain, demanded immediate arrest of the assailants who mercilessly assaulted the BU students. The administration has not yet taken any action after the transport workers attacked the students. The administration is unabashedly avoiding the issue. Both the state and university administrations have failed at this point.





BU authorities should look into the matter strictly. They urged the government to take capital punishment for the miscreants so that they could not commit such heinous act in future. Such kind of incident would be repeated if the culprits were not brought into the book. They would go for tougher movement if their demands are not met, the agitating students said. Among others, Abdur Rouf, GK Sadik, Azad, Nayeem, Rahul and Murad took part in the human chain.







--- IU Correspondent, Kushtia

Leave Your Comments