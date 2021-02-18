Model mosque, cultural center to be built for developing Islamic values

A model mosque constructed at Porsha in Naogaon will be opened on the occasion of 'Mujib Barsha'. The construction work of the mosque is close to completion. -AA



Model mosque and cultural center will be set up in Naogaon like other parts of the country to exercise religious education, research and knowledge with an aim of developing Islamic values and cultures.







It has been learnt that these mosques and centers will be supervised by Islamic Foundation. Khatib, Imam, Muazzin, Khadem all will be included to the government revenue pay. On the occasion of 'Mujib Barsha', Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 50 model mosques on March 17 of this year. Among these 50 mosques, two mosques of Sapahar and Porsha upazila have been included for inauguration. The construction work of these two mosques is close to the completion.







According to Public works office of Naogaon, 12 mosques and Islamic cultural Centers will be set up in the district. A four-storied building for the district and a three-storied building for 11 upazilas each. The design of all the model mosques are same and being constructed on a land area of nearly 12 thousand square feet. These mosques will be air-conditioned. The approximate cost is- 16 crores for district level and 12 crores for upazila level.



In the mosque, there will be a training center for imam, Islamic Foundation office, a research center, a library, prayer space for disabled, separate room for khatib, imam and muezzin. There will be a open space for Eid prayer. There will also be separate space for man and woman for prayer in the mosque.





The construction work of mosque has yet to start in Dhamoirhat due to a electric pillar; Manda and Badalgachhi for old establishment and in Mahadevpur due to a dispute over land. The construction work of other isn't being continued due to shortage of rod, cement and concrete during coronavirus pandemic. But now the construction work is in full swing.







Md Golam Mostafa, Deputy Director of Islamic Foundation, Naogaon said, the atmosphere of the mosque will be pleasant. Religiously-aware people will get benefit from library in learning Quran and Hadith. Peoples will get opportunity for religious activities. The opportunity will be created for children to receive pre-primary education and there will be space for researchers for doing research activities.





He also said, "Due to land acquisition, old installation and electric pillar, the construction work of four mosques has not been started yet. But there is a possibility to start work in March.





Executive Engineer Al Mamun said, "On the occasion of 'Mujib Barsha', two mosques will be inaugurated. The construction work of these two mosques is being conducted fast. But it takes two months for completion. When the work has been done, it will be open for all.





--- Lokman Ali, Naogaon

