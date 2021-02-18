Corruption allegations against secondary education officer



Head teachers of 40 madrasas and secondary schools have brought irregularities and corruption allegations against Bhanga Upazila Secondary Education Officer Syed Ahmed Jomsed.







They lodged the complaint against him for recruiting teachers, taking money from schools creating artificial crisis of new textbooks, setting up office at Tetultola in Faridpur without attending office showing illness excuse and misbehaving with teachers.







They handed over the complaint to Secondary Education Division Director General Golam Faruk and Faridpur-4 constituency Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon. After getting the complaint, MP Nixon Chowdhury assured the teachers and said, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Syed Ahmed Jomsed has been serving for three and half years. He is ill. He can't attend office regularly. We know Bhanga is a vital area and a smart and capable officer is needed there. I will discuss the matter to the higher officials and ask them to take actions on basis of the complaint.







In the complaint, it is mentioned that Syed Ahmed Jomsed joined the office in Bhanga in June, 2017. After the joining, he didn't attend office for six months. Due to his absence, the education system has been hampered severely. Even during his illness, he embezzled money from teachers recruitment.







During the submission of the complaint, the teachers briefed the journalists. In the press briefing, they demanded to the authorities concerned to take legal actions against Syed Ahmed Jomsed for his irregularities and corruptions immediately.







When the journalists went to visit the office of the Upazila Secondary Officer, they also found the reality of the allegations. He wasn't seen in the office till 1:00pm.



In response to a question, Prolad Biswas, academy supervisor of the office, said, "Sir is absent in the office because of illness. I don't know when he will come."







Contacted, Upazila Secondary Officer Syed Ahmed said over phone that he is seriously ill. He can't attend office regularly. The allegations which have been made against him aren't true. A vested quarter is trying to transfer me from there, he added.







--- Md Ramzan Sikder, Bhanga





