Gazi rubber processing plant to accelerate economic progress in Lama

Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing addresses a rubber processing plant in Lama on Wednesday. -AA



Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing said, the business activities will spread through launching of Gazi Rubber Processing Plant besides employments opportunity for the unemployed people of the area.







He said, the new entrepreneurs will be provided required facilities to establish industry and rubber garden.







Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing made these remarks on Wednesday while addressing the launching ceremony of Gazi Rubber Processing Plant as the chief guest.







He also said, everybody should careful about any encroachment of land of others in the area while establishing any industry or rubber garden. If any complaint is found against company or rubber garden owner, legal actions will be taken. Nobody will be spared, he warned.







Textiles and Jute Minister and Gazi Group Chairman Golam Dostagir Gazi inaugurated the rubber processing plant while Gazi Group Managing Director Gazi Golam Asria presided over the program. Bandarban District Police Super Jerin Akhter, Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Mostafa Jamal, Upazila Nirabhi Officer Reza Rashid, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mahfuza Jerin, Municipality Mayor Md Johirul Islam were present at the program as special guests.







Among others, rubber garden owners along with local elites and dignitaries were also present at the rubber processing plant launching event.







--- Md Nurul Karim Arman, Lama

