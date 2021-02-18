Karan introduces a new face for upcoming project





Karan Johar is all set to produce new projects with some fresh faces. Yesterday, he revealed one name from his list. While sharing the gorgeous pictures of the lady, he announced that it's Tripti Dimri. An actress, who debuted in the year 2017 with the film Poster Boys, but didn't get much recognition. Now, while sharing her pics, KJO has written a few wonderful words about the actress. Johar excited his fans by informing them about the weekly roster that will show other newbies too. Along with the photoshoot of Tripti, he wrote: "She has the spark to start a fire and a dynamic personality to fuel that fire. We're super excited to have @tripti_dimri on board and we can't wait to unleash her talent to the world."





