Burnett apologizes for wearing a confederate flag jacket



The Bachelor star Demi Burnett, who competed for Colton Underwood's heart in 2019 and later went on to try to find love on Bachelor in Paradise, took to Twitter to address a resurfaced photo that showed her wearing a jacket with a Confederate flag on it.





At this time, it's unclear when the 25-year-old star posed for the picture. However, Redditors pointed out the image was originally posted on her ex-boyfriend Slater Davis' Instagram Stories. The two made their relationship official around this time last year and broke up in June 2020 after four months of dating.





"F--k it. People are telling me I shouldn't say anything, I'm going to say something about this," Demi began her video, which she posted on Monday, Feb. 15. "So, there's been this picture that's been resurfaced of me wearing a jacket that had a Confederate flag on it. That jacket was given to me by my ex. His dad actually gave it to me, and I had no idea the weight that the Confederate flag held whenever I was wearing it."





The Bachelor Nation star went on to share that she only wore the jacket "for that one night" and thought "it was so cool" because it was a Yeezy design.





Looking back at her decision to wear the jacket, Demi explained it was "ignorant of me not to pay attention to the Confederate flag."





PR team would've told me to ignore it and act like it didn't happen but that doesn't sit right with me. I'm very sorry for my ignorance







"Even more ignorant of me to not even know how harmful that is to people," she continued. "So, yeah. I royally f--ked up wearing that. And I am so f--king sorry. I'm disgusted with myself. I'm embarrassed...it doesn't even matter how I feel. I'm just so f--king sorry because that is not what I stand for, that is not what I'm about. And I'm really mad that I ever wore it."

Leave Your Comments