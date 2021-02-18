Priyanka talks about favouritism in Bollywood





Priyanka Chopra, who made it big in Bollywood without any kind of family support, opened up about the favouritism that exists in the industry. She also addressed the subject in her recently released memoir, Unfinished. On Lilly Singh's chat show A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Priyanka was asked if she has faced hurdles in her career due to favouritism. "Yeah, actually, I have written about it in my book quite a bit. The terrible thing about favouritism is. It's okay, everyone wants to take care of their families, right? We all want to take care of our friends and families, create opportunities. I want to do it," she said. However, Priyanka maintained that supporting one's friends and family members should not mean shutting out others completely. "I think for people who have a large table, wouldn't it be better if we just start extending the table instead of just monopolising it? That's kind of the thing about favouritism. It lacks giving other people the opportunity to also have a seat at the table," she said.





