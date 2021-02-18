Navya Naveli backlashes trolls towards her mother





Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda might not be a part of showbiz but she is quite active on social media where she commands a huge fan following. She recently gave an apt reply to a troll who implied that her mother Shweta Bachchan did not have a job. Navya replied to the troll and wrote, "@tarakaursingh2 She's an author, writer, designer, wife & mother" She also expressed in a note that being a mom is a full-time job and one must not discredit these women. She wrote, "Being a mother & wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are homemakers! Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down."





Leave Your Comments