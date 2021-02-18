Richa says that trolls do not affect her



Richa Chadha has no qualms about stepping out of her comfort zone to take up roles that not many actresses would. The talented actress, who was last seen on the big screen in 'Shakeela', a biopic on the controversial South star Shakeela, never hesitates to share her opinions. In a recent interview, Richa said that she made a conscious effort to look out for roles that were unique and off the beaten track. She admitted that while she was aware of the risks that something like that involved, she wouldn't have it any other way.







She was also candid enough to admit that at times, money also played a factor while choosing a role while at other times, she would do it simply because she wanted to work with a particular banner. The actress added that she considered herself lucky to have bagged some real meaty roles in her career. She said that she was glad to have been offered parts of strong women because she never actively went looking out for such roles.





Richa also spoke about how big social media had become in recent years, and said that while it was an important part of our lives, she did not get affected by trolls. She added that while she realised the importance of being seen on social media, she often kept herself detached because she preferred it that way.



