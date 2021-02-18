Janhvi Kapoor tops social media trends with 'Roohi' trailer



Janvi Kapoor has claimed her spot on the top of social media trends, all thanks to her epic 'Roohi' trailer. The horror-comedy that will see her share the screen with actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, didn't just give fans the chills but also present them with plenty of quirks and comic scenes.





While the three-minute-long clip has all the elements of an engaging storyline, funny dialogues, drama, and scares to keep you looking over your shoulder, it was the 'palat' scene that got everyone laughing out loud. Fans took to social media to share the clip and laugh away at the hilarious twist to the iconic lines by Shah Rukh Khan in the movie 'DDLJ'.





Besides singing praise of the trailer, fans also showered Janhvi with all their love for her commendable act as a possessed girl. See how Twitterati reacted to her scary scenes.





The upcoming horror-comedy will also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 11, this year, and is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

