Shuvoo, Moushumi Hamid to star at TV commercial



Noted Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal is making the biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Mumbai, India now. Popular actor of present generation Arifin Shuvoo is playing the role of Bangabandhu in the movie. In the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, Arifin Shuvoo performed as model in a new TV commercial of KSML Steel, jointly directed by Tariqul Islam and Ovi Moinuddin. With Shuvoo, popular TV actress Moushumi Hamid also performed in the TVC for the first time. Noted actress Saberi Alam was also their co-actress. Made under the banner of Nondon Audio Vision, the TVC is now ready to telecast in different TV channels in March. While sharing his feelings to work in the TVC with Moushumi Hamid for the first time Arifin Shuvoo said from Mumbai yesterday, "It was my first work with this advertisement team. There was full-fledged co-operation from the team to make this TVC. It was my first work with Saberi Apa and Moushumi Hamid in the TVC. Overall, I am very much optimistic about this TVC which was jointly directed by Tariq Bhai and Ovi Bhai." Moushumi Hamid said, "In my acting career, it was my first performance in TVC with Arifin Shuvoo Bhai. I was really excited before working with him. Both Tarik Bhai and Ovi Bhai did the work cordially. Saberi Apa was also very much co-operative during shooting of the TVC. We did a nice work under a team effort. After telecasting, I believe viewers will enjoy the TVC." While talking about making the TVC for first time Tarikul Islam and Ovi Moinuddin said, "Firstly, we give thanks to Arifin Shuvoo for performing in the TVC because after recovering from Coronavirus he took part in shooting of the TVC carefully. Saberi Apa, Moushumi Hamid, among others, also co-operated us for making the TVC. We are grateful to full team. On February 15 and 16, Tariqul also made another TVC in Manikganj."

