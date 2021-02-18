Ireland Wolves to arrive in Dhaka Thursday

Ireland's Curtis Campher plays a ramp shot to reach his half century during the Second ODI against England last year. -Collected



The Ireland Wolves is set to arrive in Dhaka on Thursday for a month-long tour in Bangladesh.







The tour is scheduled from February 18 to March 19 and will see the Wolves play a multi-format six-match series against Bangladesh A.





During this tour, they will play one four-day, five one-day matches and two T20s against the Bangladesh Emerging Squad. The visitors will land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:30 am after which they will travel to Chattogram directly from there.





Harry Tector will captain the Wolves during the white-ball matches while George Dockrell will captain the Wolves during the red-ball match.





According to the schedule, the visitors will stay quarantine at the team hotel from February 19-21. They will then start the tour with the lone four- day game which is from February 26-March 1 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS), Chattogram.





They will also play first three one-day matches here, which in on March 5, 7 and 9 at ZACS. The both team then will travel back to Dhaka in which they will play the last two one-day matches and the two T20s.





The four and fifth one-day is scheduled for March 12 and 14 at Sher-e- Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS). The two T20s will also be held at the same venue on March 17 and 18. The Ireland Wolves team will leave Dhaka on March 19. Bangladesh Emerging Squad (Primary): Saif Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Touhid Hridoy, Anisul Islam Emon, Shamim Patwari, Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Shaheen Alam, Sumon Khan, Noman Chowdhury Sagar, Rezaur Rahman Raja, Aminul Islam Biplob, Rakibul Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankan and Akbar Ali.



Ireland Wolves squad: Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Jonathan Garth, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Little, James McCollum, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.





