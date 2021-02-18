Take vaccines shunning shyness



Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wendesday urged BNP leaders to take the COVID-19 vaccines shunning shyness.





He came up with the call while talking to reporters after taking his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Bangladesh Secretariat clinic. Secretary of the Health Services Division Abdul Mannan and civil surgeon of the clinic Ilias Ali were present on the occasion. Hasan, also joint general secretary of the ruling Awami League, expressed his gratitude to the BNP leaders, who have already taken vaccines and who have been making statements on the urgency of inoculation.





"We are ashamed of the responsible BNP leaders, who have been conducting propaganda over the vaccine…their propaganda proved that they always spread rumours to mislead people and put the government in trouble," he said, reports BSS.





He said since people are taking vaccine with much enthusiasm, the BNP leaders are feeling embarrassed due to successful vaccination programme of the government.





Noting that the government has taken massive preparedness and various measures to manage the vaccination programme, the information minister said:





"I would like to ask the BNP leaders to take the COVID-19 vaccines shunning shyness.





The government is committed to ensuring protection of all. We want to protect the people of the opposition party who criticizes us every day."





He said the way the Bangladesh government collected the vaccines in time is rare around the world and even the United State and the European countries are struggling to manage the COVID-19 vaccines.





