We won't bow to pressure: Khalidi



bdnews24.com will never bow down to undue pressure, said Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi as he spoke on a barrage of legal notices over some reports published over the past decade on a businessman and his family Khalidi highlighted that the news organisation was pressured in an "unreasonable and absurd" manner to take down those reports. bdnews24.com has received 36 legal notices from 24 districts as of Tuesday.







The language, statements and demands in the notices, sent under different names, are identical. The reports for which bdnews24.com was threatened with lawsuits were based on court orders in cases against businessman and former lawmaker Dr HBM Iqbal and members of his family, reports bdnews24.com.





These reports include the 2010 verdict exonerating Dr Iqbal in a murder case as well as a 2017 order allowing his wife and children to appeal in the High Court.





The people who sent the legal notices identified themselves as "friends" of Dr Iqbal. They claimed that the reports besmirched the reputation of Dr Iqbal and his family.





At a media briefing on Wednesday, Khalidi spoke extensively on "bizarre" attempts to muffle journalism by the influential people.





Khalidi and three news editors were also threatened with defamation cases and lawsuits under the Digital Security Act.





"The reports are not based on bdnews24.com's own investigation, but they objectively reflect the court proceedings and orders. It naturally begs the question: what logical reason is there for the news publisher to remove these reports?" Khalidi said in his statement.







"We've been told repeatedly that others have already removed their reports on the issue. Several attempts were made to manipulate us, engaging influential people, including those from the media. Having failed to compel us to remove the reports despite repeated efforts, they have now resorted to a truly bizarre approach."





"Apart from these, they have mentioned various reports on Dr Iqbal or his family published by bdnews24.com between 2007 and the recent past, which they claim are "false and baseless". However, they have failed to link their objections to any specific part of the reports," Khalidi said.





bdnews24.com has provided reporters with a list of reports it has been pressured to take down.





"bdnews24.com is being targeted with the accusation of "deliberate defamation" for the same news published by all the mainstream media outlets on the court proceedings and orders," Khalidi said.





The main point of the legal notices is that the reports should be removed as all of them have been acquitted in the cases-a demand that bdnews24.com finds "illogical".





"bdnews24.com received the first legal notice at the end of January. We subsequently published a report on the matter on Feb 2. In keeping with the ethics and standards of good journalism, our correspondent spoke to the lawyer who sent the notice as well as Dr Iqbal," Khalidi said.





"Now 12 years have passed after 1/11 case. The High Court and Supreme Court have quashed these cases. Then why are you letting the entire world know about the lower court's [orders]," former MP Iqbal had earlier told bdnews24.com.





After the publication of the report, the other legal notices began streaming in from different districts. Apart from reiterating the previous demands, they have now raised objections to the report, dated Feb 2, calling it "baseless".





"Through this legal notice, you are also being alerted that my client will be compelled to take necessary legal action against you and your organisation if you publish any false or baseless news after this. You must publish a notice by admitting your mistake about the news you have published. Otherwise, you will be responsible for adverse consequences," according to a legal notice from Faridpur.





bdnews24.com questioned the lawfulness of threatening "adverse consequences" through legal notices.







