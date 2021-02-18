ARTICLE 19 welcomes judgments



ARTICLE 19 welcomes the judgments of Bangladesh court against those involved in the atrocious 2015 murders of blogger Avijit Roy and Faisal Arefin Dipon. However, ARTICLE 19 does not support the capital punishment and urge Bangladesh to remit humane sentences of the accused on their appeals.





In Bangladesh, an Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal on 16 February, 2021 sentenced 5 members of banned outfit Ansar-al-Islam to death and another to life sentences for the brutal murder of agnostic science writer and blogger Avijit Roy in 2015. Avijit Roy was a Bangladeshi born US citizen who wrote against Islamic fundamentalism in his blog Mukto-Mona (Free Mind). He was hacked to death by a group of Islamic extremists in February 2015 while returning home with his wife from a Dhaka book fair. His wife and fellow blogger Rafida Ahmed were also seriously injured in the attack, said a press release.





This is the second verdict by the special court. Earlier this week, it had awarded death sentence to the killers of Faisal Arefin Dipon who published Avjit Roy's books.







Faruq Faisel, Regional Director of ARTICLE 19 Bangladesh and South Asia said, "We agree with the remarks of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal that the aim of these murders was to throttle freedom of expression and create an atmosphere of fear so that none can express their views. We expect that government would take greater effort and ensure better security that aims to guarantee people's right to freedom of expression and information."



These judgments came in a time when impunity for crimes against journalists is a too-familiar story in Bangladesh, where the majority of crimes go unpunished. The 2012 murders of journalists Sagar Sarwar (news editor at the Maasranga TV channel) and Meherun Runi (senior reporter at ATN Bangla TV channel) are emblematic of its lack of progress; delivery of the investigation report into these murders has now been delayed 76 times.



However, at the same time filing charge sheet against journalists, bloggers, writers, cartoonist under Digital Security Act (DSA) cases cause grave concern. Police filed charge sheet against journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in a case under the DSA. Kajol faced 53 days of enforced disappearance and spent seven months in prison.



Police also filed charge sheet against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, writer Mushtaq Ahmed and Rashtrachinta Dhaka coordinator Didarul Bhuiyan in a case filed under the Digital Security Act on charge of posting comments on social media criticising the government. They were detained by the Rapid Action battalion (RAB) on 5 May, last year. Names of eight other people have been dropped from the charge sheet in the case filed with the Ramna police station on May 5, 2020.



Kishore and Mushtaque have been behind bars for nine months, while Minhaj and Didarul were granted bail by court in September, 2020. Kishore and Mushtaq's bail petitions were rejected six times, according to their lawyers.



Prosecution filed a petition to the Cyber Tribunal seeking further investigation into the case as the names of the eight people had been dropped. The court came up with the order, allowing a prosecution plea to further investigate the case, added the press release.



ARTICLE 19 observed that the physical assault has consistently been occurring at alarming rates against journalists and media workers in Bangladesh. At the same time criminalization of expression and legal harassment has increased. ARTICLE 19 has repeatedly expressed its concern that the DSA grants a carte blanche to the Bangladesh Government to suppress any critical voices.



ARTICLE 19 calls for to bring all offenders of killing and attacking journalists, bloggers and writers to justice. The organization also demands, once again, that all journalists arrested under the Digital Security Act should be released and to end the harassment of those exercise freedom of expression and information







