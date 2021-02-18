Foreign envoys to visit J&K this week

A representational photo of Jammu and Kashmir. -Collected



A group of envoys, including Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran, are in Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit to assess the ground situation and development activities being carried out by Indian government in the region.





The third batch of the envoys comprising over 24 diplomats from Europe, Africa and Asian countries arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning as the first two groups visited the region in January and February last year. During their two-day stay in the territory, the envoys would receive first-hand information on the development work undertaken by the local administration after abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. Tight security arrangements were put in place for the visit, and the group headed to Magam in Badgam district, located on the outskirts of Srinagar, shortly after their arrival to meet with local residents, BSS reported quoting the Hindustan Times.





Security was also tightened all across Srinagar, and especially around the SKICC, where the delegation of diplomats will meet different groups. The diplomats will also be briefed on the security situation by senior officials. In the afternoon, the diplomats will meet different groups and leaders of political parties at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal Lake and will visit the Hazratbal shrine.





Among the politicians who will meet the diplomats are some elected in the District Development Council (DDCs) elections held during November-December.





The envoys would be briefed about the security situation by senior officers involved with the law and order situation in the Kashmir valley.





Besides the Bangladesh high commissioner, diplomats from Chile, Brazil, Cuba, Bolivia, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Malawi, Eritrea, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and the European Union are on the visit.





