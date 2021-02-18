'Dope test mandatory during govt recruitment'



Chairman of Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order and Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has said that dope test has been made mandatory during the recruitment of all government employees. He added that government officials will be subjected to dope test if allegations are received about them. AKM Mozammel Haque said in future dope test will be made mandatory for students during admissions in educational institutions.





AKM Mozammel Haque made these statements on Wednesday while speaking to journalists after a meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order. The meeting was held in the conference room of Home Ministry in Bangladesh Secretariat.





AKM Mozammel Haque informed that the government has taken up two pilot projects to set the country free of narcotics. He stated that law and order forces have been instructed to identify drug addicts, drug peddlers and drug patrons while the intelligence wings are working to make a list of narcotics godfathers.







He commented that people who take yaba tablets become disabled after two or three years.







AKM Mozammel Haque told journalists that the criminal propensity of Rohingyas and ways to control it were also discussed in the meeting.





According to AKM Mozammel Haque, social media platforms will be monitored by law and order forces so that perpetrators cannot spread fake and provocative messages.







Leave Your Comments