Beware of false propaganda

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen and Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni speak at a discussion on Wednesday in the capital at Foreign Service Academy. -AA



Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen has asked the Bangladeshi diplomatic missions abroad to stay aware of false propaganda against the country. He said that Bangladeshi diplomats should stay on high alert so that nobody can mar the country's image by means of fabricated propagations overseas.





Dr. AK Abdul Momen made the above remarks on Wednesday while addressing a discussion program at Foreign Service Academy organized by Foreign Ministry. The discussion was based on Bangabandhu's role in the Language Movement.





Dr. AK Abdul Momen stated that Bangladeshi diplomats should represent Bangladesh in such a way so that a transparent and correct portrait of Bangladesh is exhibited to the world.





Dr. AK Abdul Momen commented that Bangabandhu's dream was to build up Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal). This dreams has become embedded in the hearts of people, he further said. He said, "We will be able to transform Bangladesh into Golden Bengal by 2041 under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."





Dr. AK Abdul Momen told the audiences that Bangabandhu's roles in the Language Movement and Liberation War are unforgettable. Dr. AK Abdul Momen asserted that Bangabandhu led all agitations and movements with the country's people in a methodical way for legitimate reasons.







Bangabandhu spent a great deal of days inside prison while fighting for establishing people's rights which has made Bangabandhu immortal, Dr. AK Abdul Momen said. Dr. AK Abdul Momen called upon students to visit the country's historic spots to gather deeper knowledge on Bangabandhu. Foreign State Minister Shahriar Alam said in his introductory speech that Bangabandhu was a far-sighted and learned political leader who never compromised over questions regarding mother language and independence. Liberation War Museum's Trustee Mafidul Haque presented the keynote paper on the occasion.







Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni participated in the event as a discussant while Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen accorded the vote of thanks.

