BNP threatens one-point movement



BNP on Wednesday threatened to wage a 'one-point' movement to 'restore' democracy ousting the Awami League government.





Speaking at a protest rally in the city, the party leaders also warned the government of 'bad consequences' if it removes BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's gallantry title 'Bir Uttam'.





As part of the party's countrywide programme, BNP's Dhaka south and north city units arranged the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting what the party said an "evil effort" to repeal the party founder Zia's Bir Uttam title. "The way they indulged in vote robbery in the polls to different city corporations and municipalities, we can't allow this government to hold any other election. We won't give any one anymore chance to stay in power through vote robbery," said BNP chairperson's adviser Amanullah Aman, reports UNB.





He said, "We all must take to the streets in unison and join a one-point movement to establish people's right to vote and a pro-people government though a credible election under a neutral and non-partisan administration by ousting Sheikh Hasina's one."





Aman accused the government of 'destroying' democracy, parliament, and the electoral system in the country by 'restoring' one-party governing system undercover of democracy.





"So, people irrespective of their political identities and opinions will have to be united to restore democracy and the voting rights. We've to overthrow this government with the spirit of the 90s anti-autocracy movement," he observed.





The BNP leader criticised the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) for its move to revoke Zia's gallantry title. "We would like to tell the government that your hands will be burnt into ashes if you touch Ziaur Rahman's title."





Another BNP chairperson's adviser, Abdus Salam, said no one has the right to revoke the title of a freedom fighter like Zia. "We want to clearly say that Bangladesh is not your kingdom to take any decision as per your whim. We fought and liberated this country not for establishing a monarchy."





He also said denying Zia's role in the Liberation War means denying the country's independence and defaming it.





BNP senior joint secretary general Rahul Kabir Rizvi said the government is conspiring to remove Zia's name from the country 'out of jealousy'. "Ziaur Rahman has been there in people's hearts…his historic contributions to the nation can't be removed by revoking his title," he observed.







