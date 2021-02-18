Arrest warrant issued against Khaleda Zia



A court in Narail has issued arrest warrants against Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on charges of making offensive comments on martyrs of the Liberation War of 1971 and martyred intellectuals. Judge Amatul Morsheda issued the warrants on Wednesday.





According to plaintiff Sheikh Ashik Billah, Begum Khaleda Zia made absurd remarks on the number of three million war martyrs and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a rally in Dhaka on 21 December 2015.



Sheikh Ashik Billah said that he became furious when he came to know about the matter on 22 December 2015 through newspapers and he filed a defamatory case of one crore taka against Khaleda Zia on 29 December 2015.





On the other hand, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy allegedly made odd comments on martyred intellectuals at a program in Dhaka on 25 December 2015. Sheikh Ashik Billah filed a case with a court in Narail against Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on 29 December 2015.





The arrest warrants were issued as Khaleda Zia and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy did not appear before the court even after they were summoned. Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjib Kumar Bose advocated for the plaintiff while lawyer Iqbal Hossain Shikder pleaded for Begum Khaleda Zia and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.





--- Al Amin, Narail







