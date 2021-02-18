Remove Aljazeera report from online

The Maldives High Commissioner to Bangladesh Shiruzimath Sameer pays a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday. -AA



The High Court has ordered Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove a report broadcast by Qatar-based television- Aljazeera titled "All the Prime Minister's Men" from all online platforms in the country.





A division virtual bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah gave the order on Wednesday after a hearing on a writ petition. "The court issued order to remove the documentary immediately from all online platforms. If necessary BTRC should contact authorities of different online platforms," BTRC counsel Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib told journalists.





Earlier on February 15, the court heard legal opinions of six amici curiae (friends of court) on the matter. They were senior lawyers AJ Mohammad Ali, Kamal Ul Alam, Abdul Matin Khasru, Fida M Kamal, Prabir Niyogi and Dr Shahdin Malik. Supreme Court lawyer Md Enamul Kabir Emon filed the writ on February 8 seeking a ban on broadcast of Aljiazeera in Bangladesh and removal of the content of the channel titled "All the Prime Minister's Men" from all social media, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.





Post and Telecommunications Secretary, Information Secretary, Home Secretary, BTRC Chairman and Inspector General of Police were made respondents in the writ.





The Qatar-bases Aljazeera broadcast the report on February 1. The government and Bangladesh Army dismissed the report, calling it false, fabricated and defamatory.







Meanwhile, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC has taken steps to have the Al Jazeera report "All the Prime Minister's Men" removed from Facebook and YouTube following the High Court order.





BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder in a statement on Wednesday said they sent requests to the social media platforms to remove the Al Jazeera content, a documentary titled "All the Prime Minister's Men", via telephone and e-mail.





The commission will take "proper" steps to remove the content following the High Court order.





A top official with the telecom regulator said Facebook or YouTube usually removes contents within one to three days from the day of filing the requests considering the urgency.





"In many cases, they keep the contents," the official said.



Meanwhile, a petition has been submitted to a Dhaka court in order to file a sedition case against Aljazeera for broadcasting the much-talked-about story.





Moshiur Malek, executive president of Bangabandhu Foundation, submitted the petition to the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Asheque Imam on Wednesday.





Mostefa Souwag, acting director general of Aljazeera Media Network, Shayer Julkarnine alias Sami, Editor of Netro News Tasnim Khalil and British journalist David Bergman were made accused in the petition, court sources confirmed it.





Leave Your Comments