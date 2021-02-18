Two held with heroin in Rajshahi





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in an anti-crime drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 3.78 kilograms of heroin here last night.





According to the RAB sources, the arrested persons were identified as Sujon Ali, 21, son of Monirul Islam of Enayetpur village and Muhammad Sujan,

23, son of Sirajul Islam of Hamidpara village, both in Gomostapur upazila of Chapainawabganj district.





On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in a tomato- laden pickup van at Dayingpara Crossing on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj

highway under Godagari upazila around 7.30 pm.





The operation team arrested the driver and helper of the vehicle after seizing the drugs on the spot.





A case was recorded with Godagari Police Station in this connection and the arrested persons with the seized contraband goods were handed over to

police today.

