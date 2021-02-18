2 killed, one injured in Muksudpur road accident





Two people were killed and one injured when a stone-laden truck hit a roadside tree near Tekerhat Bondor bridge-1 area under Muksudpur Upazila early today.





The victims were identified as- Truck driver Sajib Mridha, 23 and Shahin, 25.





Bhanga Highway Thana ASI Abdul Jabbar Molla confirmed the matter to BSS saying, “The accident occurred while a speeding truck lost control over its

wheels and hit a roadside tree.The truck turned upside down killing its driver on the spot.”





Being severely injured, Shahin and an unidentifed person were rushed to Rajoir Hospital. Later, duty doctors pronounced Shahin dead, said the

official.





The accident halted the road communication for some times. Upon receiving the news, the local police and fire service officials rushed to the spot and

normalized the traffic movement.

