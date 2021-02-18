Irfan Selim discharged from arms case





A court here today discharged suspended ward councilor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Irfan Selim, also the son of Hazi Selim, lawmaker from Dhaka-7 constituency, from arms case.





Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of Dhaka Special Tribunal-1 passed the order after a short hearing on the probe report. The court accepted the probe report clearing Irfan as police did not find any evidence to prove the charges against him in this regard.





Earlier on January 5, the police submitted a final report in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam recommending the release of Irfan Selim in arms and drug case.





However, his bodyguard Jahidul Mollah has been charged by the police in these two cases.





A navy officer was allegedly assaulted by a group of people, led by Irfan Selim, near Kalabagan crossing under Dhanmondi police station in the evening of October 25, 2020 after the car owned by lawmaker Hazi Selim hit his (navy officer’s) motorbike.





Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy filed a case against seven people, including Irfan Salim and his father’s bodyguard and five others, accusing them of assaulting him and his wife on October 26 with Dhanmondi Police Station.





The next day, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a raid at the Lalbagh residence of Hazi Salim, and arrested Irfan Salim and body guard Mohammad Jahid Hossain in connection with the case filed by Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy with Dhanmondi police station.





Following the raid, RAB’s Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam sentenced Irfan Salim and his body guard Mohammad Jahid Hossain to one-year jail for possessing illegal liquor and walkie-talkies.





Irfan was suspended temporarily from the ward-30 councilor post of the Dhaka South City Corporation.

