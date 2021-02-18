Lankan Alliance Finance Limited(LAFL) celebrating 3rd anniversary

Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL) is celebrating its 3rd anniversary on February 18th at Hotel Westin Dhaka. LAFL is a joint venture financial institution with multinational collaboration with Sri Lanka's people Leasing and Finance (PLC), which is fully owned by People's Bank, the largest state owned commercial bank of Sri Lanka. The Bangladeshi sponsors are respected and reputed conglomerates namely Summit Group, Green Delta Insurance Company Limited, Rangs Group, Alliance Group, MASCO Group and others. LAFL has zero non-performing loans (NPL). The depositor's money and shareholders' capital are well protected.

On this special occasion, Mr. Jowher Rizvi, Chairman of the company said, "Lankan Alliance Finance is continuously investing in people, system up gradation and product innovation to fulfill its commitment to serve its clients and to become a strong and reputed financial institution in South Asia."